Top Rank, Golden Boy, and Mayweather Promotions all reportedly participated in the government’s PPP lending program designed to keep businesses running during the shutdown.

—–

Top Rank has reserved the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium for December 19 to potentially the third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The 65,000-seat venue would have plenty of room for social distancing.

—–

With Billy Joe Saunders out, the Canelo sweepstakes contenders for Canelo’s next fight are looking like Callum Smith, John Ryder, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Anthony Dirrell, or Ryota Murata.