Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has named June as a target date for the return of live boxing. “We’re doing it in a careful way, working with state commissions, to find a path to reopen in June and throughout the summer with no spectators,” Arum told Sky Sports. Arum named Nevada, California and Texas as the locations he is looking at.

—–

PBC and Matchroom Sports are looking at a July return to live shows.

—–

Canelo Alvarez is hoping to return to the ring in September, but at this point he has no idea who he’s fighting. “I don’t really know what’s next,” Alvarez told TV Azteca.

—–

Florida has been open to staging live boxing shows with no spectators for awhile now, but so far there have been no takers.