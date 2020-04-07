Credit to UFC President Dana White who is leading the charge to promote live fights as soon as possible. White announced that he has secured a secret private island to stage UFC events starting April 18. He plans to use “Fight Island” for at least two months.

—–

WBC female atomweight champion Fabiana Bytyqi (15-0-1, 5 KOs) is recovering from Covid-19. The Czech star is the first current world champion to contract the coronavirus.