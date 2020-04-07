April 7, 2020
WBC Talks: Episode 11

Mental Health During Challenging Times

Panelists
Dr. Sanford Silverman
Mayra Moreno
Joaquin Dosil
Javier Rodriguez Airas
Santiago Rivera Matiz
Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC President
Victor Silva, WBC mediator

The experts had the chance to describe the process that may help us to overcome this overall situation. They also offered some recommendations to boxers and high performance athletes, as they train under specific circumstances that have changed dramatically over the past days.

Dr. Sanford Silverman urges people to understand those dealing with depression and different mental health problems, as they are probably having a very tough time indeed.

Mayra Moreno, a childhood specialist, offered different perspectives to be able to help little kids to deal with this unprecedented challenge.

