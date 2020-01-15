With IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. currently out of action until May or June, the IBF has ordered negotiations for an interim title fight between #1 rated Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (17-0, 9 KOs) and #3 Sergey Lipinets (16-1, 12 KOs). If no agreement is reached, a purse bid will be called.

WBC lightweight champion in recess Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), along with his father and trainer William Haney, have launched their own line of CBD (cannabidiol) wellness products. The brand is called WEDM, an acronym for William Everett Devin Miles (William Everett Haney and Devin Miles Haney).

Light heavyweight Charles Brewer, Jr., the son of former IBF super-middleweight world champion Charles “The Hatchet” Brewer, will make his professional debut against Kyl Fritz, also in his first pro fight, on January 31 at the Parx Casino located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia.