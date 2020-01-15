Undefeated rising star Chris “Prime Time” Colbert (13-0, 5 KOs) takes on former champion Jezreel Corrales (23-3, 9 KOs) for the WBA interim super featherweight title on Saturday in The Liacouras Center, in Philadelphia.



Colbert is only 23 years, with a classy boxing style and a perfect record. His first world tile shot comes early in his career, after impressively knocking out Miguel Beltran Jr in the first round back in September. Corrales lost a controversial split decision to Ladarius Miller in his last fight and has dropped two of his last three.

Both fighters are already in Philadelphia with Colbert a -625 favorite, while Corrales is +350.

The bout is the co-main event for WBA/IBF junior middleweight super champion Julian Williams making his first defense against Jeison Rosario.

“This is the stage that I’ve been waiting for,” said Colbert. “My last fight was the co-main event on FS1 and now we’re moving up to FOX. It’s time to show out! I’m going to show the world what the hype behind me is all about and prove that I’m a soon-to-be champion of the world. All I know about Corrales is that he’s a former champion who’s going to bring his A-game, but I’m looking to get him out of there. I’m excited to be back in Philly and I’m definitely going to have my crew and fans coming down from New York to show support.”

“Colbert is a good fighter but he’s not ready for what I can do in the ring,” said Corrales. “I’m going to show that I’m still one of the best in the division. This is a great opportunity to prove that. I’ve been training hard to be the best Jezreel Corrales. Thank you to my whole team for helping me get this fight. You’re not going to want to miss my performance on January 18.”