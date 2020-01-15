By Miguel Maravilla

He’s back! Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) is ready to step back in the ring and renew his rivalry with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO’s) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fury will square off against Wilder in a rematch taking place Saturday, February 22 in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



“We finally have the rematch and I can’t remember a bigger heavyweight fight in a long time. Maybe Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson was the last big one. I’m ready, I’m going to kick this motherf–ker’s ass,” Tyson Fury told Fightnews.com®. “What’s going to happen in this fight is that I’m going to get what I rightfully won last time. I’m going to get the green belt and keep my lineal title.”

Fighting to a draw in December of 2018, Fury squared off against Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fighting to a draw as Fury hit the canvas two times in the fight giving Wilder his toughest fight to date.

“I won fair and square and we get to do it again. I hit the floor twice in the first fight, but it’s all about how you respond, I’m a fighting man. If he can’t finish me, I’m going to eat him up. To beat Tyson Fury you have to nail him to the canvas,” Fury on the first fight. “Everyone on his team can tell him he won that fight, but as a fighting man, you know when you win and lose a fight.”

Following the Wilder fight, Fury signed a promotional pact with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions.

Making his Top Rank debut in June, Fury scored a stoppage over Tom Schwarz as he entered the ring doing his best Apollo Creed Rocky 4 impersonation by walking into the ring to James Brown’s, “I live in America,” wearing the Uncle Sam outfit.

Fury is coming off a very tough fight as he defeated Sweden’s Otto Wallin by decision. Suffering a nasty cut on his eye from a Wallin, There’s no question that he had issues throughout the fight. Cutman Jorge Capetillo was able to come through and step up stitching up Fury.

“It doesn’t really matter. It matters what happens on February 22,” Fury on the last fight.

There’s no question that Fury had his hands full in that fight.

Following the Wallin fight, Fury appeared on WWE as he had to settle his beef with Braun Strowman. It all began on a Smackdown episode in which Strowman threw Dolph Ziggler into Fury, causing the lineal champion to go after Strowman. Fury later got even as he defeated Strowman at the WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Now the focus is Wilder as Fury has already begun his preparation for the rematch. Fury also has changed trainers as he will be trained by Sugarhill Steward. Nephew of the late hall of fame trainer Emmanuel Steward.

“I’m training good. Camp’s gone well. I started ten days ago,” Fury on his training camp. “I’m looking for a knockout. That’s why I hired Sugarhill. He gets you to sit down on that big right hand. That’s what I’m looking for. There’s the game plan.”

Wilder struggled in his last fight as he is coming off a devastating knockout over Cuban heavyweight Luis ‘King Kong” Ortiz in a rematch. Down on all three of the judges’ scorecards, Wilder knocked out Ortiz in the seventh as he successfully defended his WBC title for the tenth time.

“He’s got a puncher’s chance like anyone else. I’m much sharper and more fit now. I’m ready to rumble right now. I hope he trains hard and goes to bed sleeping thinking about me,” Fury commented.

In the rematch, Fury has promised to go toe to toe vowing to knock out Wilder in two rounds.

“He thinks I’m going to come out herky-jerky with my famous style, but I want him to meet me in the center of the ring and have a slugfest, best man wins,” Fury said. “I want him to meet me in the center. I want to meet him mano a mano.”

If Fury decides to engage in the center as he promises. Expect a short night because this will end by knockout and that’s what the heavyweights are all about.

“I’m going to win, that’s what I do. Deontay Wilder can make all the excuses he wants to make. I’m going to go out there give him a boxing lesson and knock him out. He’s getting KO’d in 2 rounds,” Fury vowed. “When I get him in there again, I’m going to make him feel the fury.”

