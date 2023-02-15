Top Rank has announced that ESPN+ will stream the April 8 world title twinbill at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, which was announced today. The main event is the high-stakes light flyweight unification clash between WBC/WBA champion Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji and WBO champ Jonathan “La Bomba” Gonzalez. It will be another early a.m. special.

After three postponements, it looks like the rematch between WBO jr welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall is off altogether. Top Rank is now reportedly working on making Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez in the UK this summer.

Sampson Lewkowicz (Sampson Boxing) and Paco Damian (Paco Presents) have signed featherweight Christian Olivo Barreda (20-0-1, 7 KOs) and lightweight Omar “Super” Salcido Gamez (16-0, 11 KOs) to multi-year, co-promotional contracts. The move is expected to open up opportunities for the two in the US with PBC and Showtime.

The WBO has announced a February 23 purse bid for the mandatory title clash between WBO jr. bantamweight champion Kazuto Ioka and former flyweight champion Junto Nakatani. However, there are reports that Ioka will instead vacate the title in favor of a rematch with WBA champion Joshua Franco, whom he fought to a draw with on December 31.