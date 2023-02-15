February 14, 2023
Boxing News

Nery-Hovhannisyan undercard set

The undercard is set for Saturday’s WBC super bantamweight title eliminator between Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) at Fox Theater in Pomona, California. DAZN will stream worldwide, including Australia and New Zealand.

In the co-main, super middleweight Shane Mosley, Jr. (18-4, 10 KOs) will return in a ten-rounder against Mario “Aguila” Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs). Also flyweight Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) will participate in a ten-rounder against Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) and Rowdy “Legend” Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KOs) will face Christian “Ruso” Olivas (22-8, 19 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight match.

Boxing Buzz
Pope Francis

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >