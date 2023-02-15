The undercard is set for Saturday’s WBC super bantamweight title eliminator between Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) at Fox Theater in Pomona, California. DAZN will stream worldwide, including Australia and New Zealand.

In the co-main, super middleweight Shane Mosley, Jr. (18-4, 10 KOs) will return in a ten-rounder against Mario “Aguila” Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs). Also flyweight Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) will participate in a ten-rounder against Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) and Rowdy “Legend” Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KOs) will face Christian “Ruso” Olivas (22-8, 19 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight match.