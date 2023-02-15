This past Saturday night, bantamweight Emmanuel Rodriguez (13-0, 7 KOs) won an eight-round unanimous decision over Sharone Carter (13-6, 3 KOs) that headlined a six-bout R and B Promotions card at The Showboat Hotel Carousel Room in Atlantic City. Rodriguez won by scores of 78-74 twice and 77-75.

Lightweight Feargal McCrory (13-0, 6 KOs) remained undefeated with a 95-second knockout over Aeilo Mesquita (21-10-1, 19 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round bout. McCrory dropped Mesquita with a right hand that sent him to the canvas for the 10-count.