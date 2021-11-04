Amanda Serrano will be featured in the pay-per-view co-main event of the December 18 Paul-Fury PPV event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Triller’s next PPV idea is a boxing vs. MMA team event taking place inside of a triangle ring on November 27. Looks like former heavyweight challenger Kubrat Pulev will be one of the boxers. The show will also include a concert by Metallica.

Promoter and bestselling author J Russell Peltz announced the passing of 1970s/80s light heavyweight contender Jerry “The Bull” Martin at the age of 67. Martin was 25-7, 17 KOs. He is best known for upsetting prison inmate/contender James Scott on national television.