February 10, 2020
Boxing News

Boxing back in Managua February 28

WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) continue their monthly boxing events in 2020 beginning February 28. The event is billed “Boxeando por Una Causa” (Boxing for a Cause) and will be streamed on the Nica Boxing Facebook page. The site of the event will be the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The main event will feature world-ranked Jerson Ortiz (16-2, 7 KOs) vs countryman and former world title challenger Julio Mendoza (14-6-1, 3 KOs) squaring off in the 8 round light flyweight contest.

World champion twin brothers IBF flyweight champion Felix Alvarado and WBA junior Lighweight champion Rene Alvarado will fight in seperate 4 round exhibitions for a special cause. Felix vs David Perez and Rene vs Robin Zamora.

Rounding out the undercard:

Ricardo Blandon (11-2, 7 KOs) vs Aaron Juarez (15-7-3, 4 KOs) 6 rds bantamweights

Winston Guerrero (9-0, 6 KOs) vs Hector Herrera (8-5, 5 KOs) 6 rds super flyweights

Engel Gomez (8-0, 4 KOs) vs Kevin Trana (8-2-2, 5 KOs) 6 rds super flyweights

Reyneris Guitierres (4-0, 1 KO) vs Natanael Rocha (4-4, 2 KOs) 6 rds minimumweight

Carlos Frometa Romero(Cuba) debut vs TBA 4 rds super welterweight

Jorge Gonzales(Cuba) debut vs TBA 4 rds super welterweights

Yusniel Abrante(Cuba) debut vs Joel Perez debut debut 4 rds flyweights

Door open at 6PM local time

The promotion will also host a 19 bout amateur event February 19th at the same venue starting at 5pm local time.

Anthony Yarde returns with a TKO win
LIVE: WBA Future Champions

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>