WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) continue their monthly boxing events in 2020 beginning February 28. The event is billed “Boxeando por Una Causa” (Boxing for a Cause) and will be streamed on the Nica Boxing Facebook page. The site of the event will be the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The main event will feature world-ranked Jerson Ortiz (16-2, 7 KOs) vs countryman and former world title challenger Julio Mendoza (14-6-1, 3 KOs) squaring off in the 8 round light flyweight contest.

World champion twin brothers IBF flyweight champion Felix Alvarado and WBA junior Lighweight champion Rene Alvarado will fight in seperate 4 round exhibitions for a special cause. Felix vs David Perez and Rene vs Robin Zamora.

Rounding out the undercard:

Ricardo Blandon (11-2, 7 KOs) vs Aaron Juarez (15-7-3, 4 KOs) 6 rds bantamweights

Winston Guerrero (9-0, 6 KOs) vs Hector Herrera (8-5, 5 KOs) 6 rds super flyweights

Engel Gomez (8-0, 4 KOs) vs Kevin Trana (8-2-2, 5 KOs) 6 rds super flyweights

Reyneris Guitierres (4-0, 1 KO) vs Natanael Rocha (4-4, 2 KOs) 6 rds minimumweight

Carlos Frometa Romero(Cuba) debut vs TBA 4 rds super welterweight

Jorge Gonzales(Cuba) debut vs TBA 4 rds super welterweights

Yusniel Abrante(Cuba) debut vs Joel Perez debut debut 4 rds flyweights

Door open at 6PM local time

The promotion will also host a 19 bout amateur event February 19th at the same venue starting at 5pm local time.