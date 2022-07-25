Triple A Promotions is set to feature their latest installment as “Summer Fight Fest 2022” this Saturday (July 30) at Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Eight bouts are scheduled to take place in all.

In the main event, hometown fighter Rodolfo “La Cobrita” Gomez Jr.(14-5-2, 10 KOs) of the well-known Laredo-based Gomez boxing family will take on Lester Martinez (11-0, 10 KOs) of Guatemala City, Guatemala in a ten round super middleweight bout for the WBA-NABA title belt.

In the co-main event, after a long absence from the ring, Joshua Juarez (9-0, 4 KOs) takes on Randy McCarty (5-4-2, 2 KOs) in a heavyweight six round clash. It will be Juarez’s first fight at heavyweight.

General admission is $30. Tickets are available by calling 956-242-9814.