Report, Photo by Joe Koizumi

Puerto Rican Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez, the mandatory challenger against WBO flyweight titlist Kosei Tanaka, arrived in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, when there were many press people and cameramen welcoming the southpaw challenger.



Our first impression was his size with a 5’2” height, which might mean his speed and agility since he had acquired some important world youth championship medals prior to his entry into the paid ranks. Bomba (22-2-1-1NC, 13 KOs), 28, is the son of his father/manager/trainer and formerly two-time Golden Glove flyweight winner, Luis Gonzalez.

Bomba confidently said upon his arrival at the airport, “I believe I’m faster than Tanaka. I will outspeed him and wrest his WBO belt to bring it back to Puerto Rico without doubt.”

Their highly expected confrontation will take place next Saturday at the Takeda Teva Ocean Arena, Nagoya, where Kosei, during his reign as WBO 108-pound champ, defeated previously unbeaten Puerto Rican challenger Angel Acosta on a unanimous decision by decking the unblemished KO artist in May, 2017. Acosta is now the WBO junior flyweight titleholder.



The promoter Kiyoshi Hatanaka, former WBC 122-pound titlist, smiled at Bomba’s great confidence and eloquence as well. We look forward to watching very fast eye-catching rallies of the speedsters.