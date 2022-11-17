Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the signing of former WBA super welterweight world champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout’ to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trout has compiled a professional boxing record of 35-5-1 with 18 knockouts. The 37-year-old southpaw is best known for his victory over Puerto Rican Legend Miguel Cotto in 2012 at Madison Square Garden.

Stated David Feldman, President of BKFC, “Austin is one of the most talented and toughest fighters in boxing. I’ve watched countless fights of his and he truly displays the warrior spirit needed for success in BKFC. We’re thrilled to start working with him and will announce his first bare-knuckle fight shortly.”