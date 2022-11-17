Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the signing of former WBA super welterweight world champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout’ to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trout has compiled a professional boxing record of 35-5-1 with 18 knockouts. The 37-year-old southpaw is best known for his victory over Puerto Rican Legend Miguel Cotto in 2012 at Madison Square Garden.
Stated David Feldman, President of BKFC, “Austin is one of the most talented and toughest fighters in boxing. I’ve watched countless fights of his and he truly displays the warrior spirit needed for success in BKFC. We’re thrilled to start working with him and will announce his first bare-knuckle fight shortly.”
Ishe Smith tried this a few years ago. I think he only had one or two fights though. So did Paulie Malignaggi and he actually lost. I’ve watched this stuff, it is absolutely brutal, but not particularly high on traditional boxing skill and I’ve seen guys who I think are better boxers, several times, lose to more crude type of brawlers. Good luck Austin.