In a clash for the vacant WBO super middleweight title, former middleweight titlist Billy Joe Saunders (28-0, 13 KOs) outpointed Shefat Isufi (27-4-2, 20 KOs) over twelve one-sided rounds on Saturday night outdoors at Lamex Stadium in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England. The result was never in doubt as Saunders cruised to a unanimous nod by scores of 120-108, 117-111, 118-110. Saunders picked up the belt formerly held by Zurdo Ramirez, who moved up to light heavyweight.