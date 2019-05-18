In a World Boxing Super Series super lightweight semi-final, IBF #3 Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision to dethrone reigning IBF world champion Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk (19-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Local hero Taylor dropped the champion twice in round six, first with a big right hand, then with a barrage of punches. Baranchyk recovered and finished the fight, but Taylor won by wide scores of 117-109, 115-111, 115-111. Taylor will face Regis Prograis in the WBSS final.