Unbeaten heavyweight and Olympic silver medalist Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce (9-0, 9 KOs) scored a third round KO over Alexander Ustinov (34-4, 25 KOs) in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England (about 30 minutes north of London). Joyce pretty much worked over the slower 42-year-old Ustinov. A left hook put Ustinov on his knees for the count. Time was 1:55.

British super bantamweight champion Brad Foster (11-0-1, 4 KOs) stopped Ashley Lane (13-9-2, 1 KO) with 2 seconds remaining in the twelfth round to add the Commonwealth title to his resume. Foster dropped Lane in the last round and finished him with his follow-up barrage.