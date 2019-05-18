Unbeaten super lightweight Juan Heraldez (16-0-1, 10 KOs) and former IBF super feather champ Argenis Mendez (25-5-3, 12 KOs) battled to a hard fought ten round draw on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Scores were 95-95, 95-95, and 97-93 for Mendez.

Unbeaten heavyweight Robert Alfonso (18-0-1, 8 KOs) and Iago Kiladze (26-4-1, 18 KOs) fought to a lackluster eight round draw. A lethargic performance by 2008 Olympian Alfonso, who struggled with an opponent coming off three consecutive stoppage losses. Scores were 77-75 Alfonso, 77-75 Kiladze, 76-76.

Three “Gary Russell” brothers on tonight’s card with two younger siblings of WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. both emerging victorious. Lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (9-0, 9 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, scored a fourth round knockout over Marcos Mojica (16-4-2, 12 KOs). Monica down twice in round four. Time was 2:13. Bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (14-0, 11 KOs) won by six round technical decision over Saul Eduardo Hernandez (13-13-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

Junior welterweight and 2016 Olympian Richardson Hitchins (9-0, 5 KOs) stopped Alejandro Munera (4-2-3, 4 KOs) after three one-sided rounds. Hitchins dropped Munera with a body shot in round three and the bout was halted after the round.