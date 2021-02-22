By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio “Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) will clash with Australasian cruiserweight champion Adam Stowe (6-2-2, 4 KOs) on Friday at the Cessnock Bowling Club, Cessnock, NSW, Australia “It will be a tough fight,” Bika said to the Newcastle Herald. “With my name, people always train hard before they fight me. I have to respect my opponent. I will tend to my business and, of course, win the fight. I want to win every round. Can I stop this guy? I don’t know. Can I win this fight? Yes I will win it.”

Bika has previously been in wars with Joe Calzaghe, Andre Ward, Adonis Stevenson and Sam Soliman. He held the WBC belt for 14 months in 2013-2014.