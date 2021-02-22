By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam” King” Soliman (46-14-1, 19 KOs) returns to ring action against Nigerian King Davidson (20-3, 13 KOs) at the Bankstown Paceway, Condell Park on March 13. “I am in the best shape of my career at the age of 47 years,” Soliman told Paul Nasari on Radio 2BACR. “I have trained hard for this fight and know I am the underdog like I have been in many of my fights but I will prove them wrong again on March 13.

“I beat Mark Lucas in April 2019 in my last fight and have been in the ring with boxing greats Jermain Taylor and Felix Sturm who I dominated to win the world title. The boxing fans will see Sam ‘King’ Soliman at his best at Bankstown on March 13.”