By TMZSports.com

Heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller says WBA/IBF/WBO champion Anthony Joshua forced a “bitch ass rematch clause” into their fight contract … telling TMZ Sports, he’s already preparing to knock the dude out TWICE!!! We spoke with “Big Baby” after his clash with Joshua in NYC on Tuesday — where Miller straight SHOVED Joshua while promoting their June 1 championship fight at Madison Square Garden.

Miller knows he’s the underdog in the fight … but says the critics can “kiss my ass” — telling us he’s 100% confident he’ll hand Joshua his first L when they throw down. There’s a lot of trash talk in this clip too — Miller says a bunch of AJ’s wins (from early in his career) were “given to him” by corrupt refs who would stop fights early to ensure a Joshua victory.

In other words, Miller says AJ’s perfect 22-0 record is a sham — and he’s looking to expose Joshua in a big way.