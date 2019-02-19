DiBella Entertainment’s long-running Broadway Boxing series hits the road to Columbus, Ohio, for a special edition partnering with Arnold Schwarzenegger to present a heavyweight event at the Arnold Sports Festival in the Voinovich Center on Saturday, March 2. The event will be streamed live on live.dbe1.com.

The main event features WBO #8 rated heavyweight Junior Fa (16-0, 9 KOs), of Otahuhu, New Zealand, in the toughest bout of his career versus former French heavyweight champion Newfel Ouatah (16-2, 9 KOs).

Also featured on the show will be undefeated heavyweights George Arias (12-0, 7 KOs) and Stephan Shaw (10-0, 7 KOs) in separate bouts, as well as a slew of local talent, including Isaiah Steen (11-0, 9 KOs), Ardreal Holmes (8-0, 4 KOs), and Jamie Walker (9-1-1, 3 KOs).