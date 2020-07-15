Former World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight champion Bernard Dunne will be one of the speakers at the online talk on gender equality hosted by the Irish Olympic Federation (IOF). Dunne will be joining a number of Irish sport legends, influencers and personalities in a talk that aims to raise awareness about gender equality and the rights of all those who belong to our sport and society.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in March, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Now it will be held remotely and will consist of four sessions that will take place every Wednesday.

Dunne was champion in 2009, when he beat Ricardo Cordoba by TKO in Dublin. He retired with a record of 28 wins, 2 losses and 15 KOs.