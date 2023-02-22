Abella Boxing Promotions is back with their third show, Bergen County Fight Night 3, set to go down April 1 at The Terrace & Biagio’s Ristorante in Paramus, New Jersey. In the main event, super lightweight Nicky “The Bull” Vitone (9-1-1, 7 KOs) faces an opponent to be named later in a bout scheduled for six rounds.

Also featured in six-rounders are super welterweight Mike “The Champ” Lee (9-2, 7 KOs) against southpaw Adam Kipenga (11-3-1, 7 KOs), super bantamweight John “Bodyshot” Leonardo (9-1-1, 4 KOs) against TBA, super featherweight Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado (5-0, 1 KO) against Usiel Hernandez (2-1, 0 KOs), and lightweight Terell Bostic (7-1, 1 KO) against TBA.

Four four-rounders are also scheduled.

“We debuted last April at The Terrace and we’re happy to be back where it all started,” promoter Scott Abella said. “Shows like this are the backbone of the sport. I want to give people in this county, and in this town, a great event, and an exciting night to go out and enjoy themselves.”

He added, “We have tremendous boxing talent across the New Jersey and New York area that deserve an event to showcase their skills in the ring and this is it… Saturday April 1st, Bergen County Fight Night 3.”