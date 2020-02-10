Artis Mack, the brother of multi-division female world champion Claressa Shields, has reached a plea deal with Michigan authorities in connection with a sucker punch that left boxing trainer James Ali Bashir with serious facial damages and bleeding on the brain last October.
According to mlive.com, Mack, who was originally charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, pleaded guilty down to a single count of misdemeanor aggravated assault. The offense is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, or both.
Pretty much a slap on the wrist smh
While some may debate this outcome, the key point to remember is Mack did not get off completely. He has been held accountable. Keep in mind this article has not included a civil suit for monetary compensation should the victim pursue that road. A slick civil attorney could even dig further into this and nail Clarissa’s camp as a whole for compensation since her brother was working and representing Clarissa at that time in preparation for her fight. Yes, could happen to any of us should we lose our cool in confrontations or act like a fool for attention. Some states (and federal level) in the union would/may not allow Mack to possess any firearms for any domestic assault or a felony charge. Why is that important to bring up? Hmmm, who waits (like 20 minutes) for the cops after dialing 911 when someone breaks into your home? I rely on my Glock 17 for that purpose. Nice to defend one’s home if needed….
What??? If I hurt somebody that badly, I don’t think I could get off easily like that. And, I don’t have any previous records. Insane.
Going after the dude in a civil trial, or not, he got off way too easily for the crime he’s committed.