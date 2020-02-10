Artis Mack, the brother of multi-division female world champion Claressa Shields, has reached a plea deal with Michigan authorities in connection with a sucker punch that left boxing trainer James Ali Bashir with serious facial damages and bleeding on the brain last October.

According to mlive.com, Mack, who was originally charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, pleaded guilty down to a single count of misdemeanor aggravated assault. The offense is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, or both.