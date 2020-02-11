In his first bout in 18 months, former unified cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (26-1 19 KOs) will make his long-awaited heavyweight debut against Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (26-3 20 KOs) at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on February 29, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Gassiev was set to make his bow in July at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas against Joey Dawejko but a shoulder injury in the build-up put the 26-year-old on the shelf until now. You might remember Forrest from his loss to Jermaine Franklin on ShoBox last July.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to make my debut at heavyweight,” said Gassiev. “It has been frustrating not being able to fight but I am ready to go now, and I want to make up for lost time.

“When I box in Frisco it will have been nearly 600 days since I’ve fought and a lot has happened in the heavyweight division over that time – I know that I can be a world champion at heavyweight but I need to show to the rest of the division that I am a serious threat, and that starts on February 29.”

Also on the card will be rising junior middleweight Israil Madrimov (4-0 4 KOs), who defends his WBA Inter-Continental junior middleweight title in an official eliminator for the #2 position in the WBA against Charlie Navarro (29-9 22 KOs).

Two other bouts feature flyweight Jesse Rodriguez (10-0 6 KOs) clashing with Marco Sustaita (12-2-1 10 KOs) over ten rounds and unbeaten middleweight Leo Ruiz Acevedo (6-0 4 KOs) taking on Dennis Knifechief (12-11 7 KOs) over six rounds.

* * *

Gassiev, Madrimov, Rodriguez and Acevedo complete a stacked bill in Frisco, Texas, topped by Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas, with world champion Kal Yafai (26-0, 15 KOs) putting his WBA super flyweight title on the line against the former pound-for-pound king and four-weight world ruler Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (48-2 40 KOs) and rising sensation Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1 12 KOs) making the first defense of his WBC flyweight title against unbeaten European champion Jay Harris (17-0 9 KOs). Matchroom Boxing USA talents Diego Pacheco (8-0 7 KOs) and Alexis Espino (5-0 4 KOs) getting their first taste of action in 2020.