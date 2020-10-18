WBC #7, WBO #7 super lightweight Arnold Barboza Jr (25-0, 10 KOs) took a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger and WBO #6 super lightweight Alex Saucedo (30-2, 19 KOs) on Saturday night inside ”The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Both fighters went right at it from the beginning. Saucedo knocked down Barboza in round seven. It was initially ruled a slip, but was changed to a knockdown by replay official Joe Cortez. In the end, Barboza’s workrate earned him a 96-93, 97-92, 97-92 win.

“This was like a championship fight to me,” said Barboza. “It’s all because of my father {head trainer Arnold Barboza Sr.}, not me. I did this for kids and my father. My dream is to get a house for my kids. I came that much closer today.”

“I want a championship fight. No more messing around. No more tune-up fights.”