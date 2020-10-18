October 18, 2020
Boxing Results

Bernaldez stops Aristule in 3 in Miami

M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching) Presented ” Fight Night VIII” on Saturday night at the Media Pro Studios in Miami, Florida. The main event featured Mark Bernaldez (21-4, 15 KOs) of the Philippines vs veteran Julian Evaristo Aristule (34-14, 17 KOs) of Argentina. The first round was a fairly calm round. In round two Bernaldez turned it up dropping Aristule twice. In round three Bernaldez had Aristule against the ropes and dropped him with a quick combination to the body that ended the fight. The bout was scheduled for 8 rounds in the super featherweight division. The official time of the stoppage was 1:55 of round 3.

Rounding out the card:

Brian Norman (18-0, 15 KOs) TKO 1 (13-8, 5 KOs) 8 rds welterweights

Jameson Bacon (24-4, 16 KOs) TKO 2 Gonzalo Carlos Dallera (6-9, 4 KOs) 8 rds welterweights

Jorge De Jesus Romero (18-0-1, 12 KOs) UD (79-73, 78-74 2X) Luis Javier Valdes (7-4-1, 2 KOs) 8 rds super bantamweights

Siarhei Novikau (4-0, 4 KOs) TKO 1 Mariano Jose Riva (14-9, 8 KOs) 6 rds cruiserweights

Iron fist Alvarez (12-0, 9 KOs) UD (60-54) 3x Mike Fowler (7-31, 2 KOs) 6 rds super featherweights

Joahnys Argilagos (5-0, 3 KOs) TKO 1 Samuel Guiterrez (16-28-6, 6 KOs) 6 rds batamweights

Christopher Rodriguez (Debut) vs. Marlon Kelly (1-0) 4 rds middleweights

Frank Diaz(3-0, 3 KOs) TKO 2 Ernest Walls(0-7,) 4 rds lightweights

Gianny Garcia (1-0, 1KOs) TKO 1 Kyle Massoth(0-1) 4 rds super batamweights

Isaac Carbonell (1-0) UD(40-34 3X) Isaiah Quinones(0-1) 4 rds light heavyweights

Orestes Velazquez (1-0, 1 KO) TKO 1 Celiel Castillo (0-1) 4 rds super lightweights

Fight was aired live on M & R Boxing Promotions Facebook page

