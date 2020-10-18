In a clash for the undisputed lightweight title, Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Vasyl Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in ”The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Lopez supplied almost all the offense in the first six rounds. Lomachenko got untracked over the second half of the fight. Lopez won the final round. Scores were 116-112, 119-109, 117-111.
“I had to dig deep, man. I’m thankful. I’m grateful. And each and every day, I take that in. I thank God first because I couldn’t do it without him,” said Lopez.
“I’m a fighter. I gotta dig in deep. I knew he was coming. I didn’t know if they had him up on the scorecards or not, and I love to fight. I can bang, too. I don’t care, man. I’ll take one to give one. That’s what a true champion does. I find a way to win.”
“You just gotta keep pressuring him, press the gas, stick the jab and don’t really give him that opportunity to set up. Every time he did want to throw, I had something ready for him.”
“Man take me to 140. Or I could fight the two-time email world champion Devin Haney if they want that!”
Ok so I’m not an idiot after all! Scooby and Peterson you guys need to eat a lot of crow. Loma too small at 135. Lopez is a beast. Arum would never sacrifice a 23 year old potential superstar! It’s a money game.
Lima fought great, Teo didn’t get the credit he deserved. In the 12th rd when Loma went for the kill Teo really unloaded, I also had Teo winning the first 7 rounds and the 12th
I admit I was wrong, no problem. I score it on paper and had Lopez up by 2 rounds. Loma way too slow starting out. I nearly fell asleep a few times with a fight that was rather a tense, boring, basic fight. Hey, I said from the get-go, I have no problem saying I am wrong picking fights.
And that’s just fine that you were wrong Scooby Doo, because maaany other people were wrong as well. That’s why we love the sport, not because we are right all the time, but because anything can happen.
Thanks Henry. Appreciate the statement. No kidding.
Lomachenko may want to think about dropping down to Super Featherweight
Only a matter of time before he was turned over at lightweight.
That said, I wasn’t at all impressed with Lopez.
At all? Huh?
Ajay, No. I can’t believe the way this fight was hyped. If Lomo could punch, he would have KOed Lopez.
It was a great fight. Th old guy knew he was losing, and made a late rush. Only to get beat back in the end. Great performance by both guys.
Hell of a performance by the kid.
I had Teo winning the first 5 rounds easily, then had Lomachenko coming back and thought Loma won by split decision. But not upset with this decision even tho the challenger needs to take the title from the champion. Somewhat controversial but I’m not calling this a robbery. Congrats to both fighters for stepping up.
Teo came in with a belt too, so Loma was a challenging for that.
How can Loma win the fight if you score the first 5 rounds easily to Teo? Because the 12th round was also easily won by Teo, there is no debate possible about it lol. So, where is the logic??
There is no controversy. Julie Letterman is a terrible judge, but there’s no controversy. Matrix lost. He did not throw enough punches. He started too late. Those body shots he got hit with in the early rounds count. Lopez won it and sealed it in round 12.
Arturo, I had Lopez by 2 rounds on paper in my eyes. However, I was hoping for Loma to win as I said from the get-go. I appreciate your honesty in how you saw it.
119 /109 Ridiculous, but the right man got the decision . * thankful the cut came at the end of round 12 or it most likely would have factored in ending the fight early. Congratulations Teofimo Lopez !
I thought andre ward’s level card was ridiculous. Shows how differently you can see it.
* rumor has it that Judge Julie Lederman is unaware that the fight is over and is currently scoring round 32 .
The real winner was the fans! OMG what a fight!! Great job Teo
Yeah slow in parts but one of the most compelling fights I have seen in a while. Really enjoyed the intrigue
What a great game plan from Lopez. Body shots, uppercuts, that left hook that had Loma aware that he could get checked. I think the Loma team started too late because they thought Lopez would fade but he didn’t. He kept firing.
Agreed. After feeling Teo’s power, I thought Loma executed his best option by waiting. Perhaps he coulda got going a little sooner but it woulda been super risky for Loma to go aggressive at Lopez in the earlier rounds; and I think he realized that. I thought Lopez looked faster in round 1-6.
I had it 6-6. Same as Ward. Lopez defo won the last and probably 1 plus 3 through 6. 2 could be argued for both. Loma took 7 through 11 for me. No issues with Lopez winning but going by the cards Lomachenko was beaten before the fight started. 117-111 and 116-112 are bad but 119-109 is a scandal. 11 rounds to 1. It’s just a scandal.
I agree with you and the rounds Loma won he won more clearly.
Loma gave away too many early rounds in first half. Julie Lederman should never judge another fight. This isn’t the first time she was way off. Her dead daddy could have done a better job from his grave.
KEEP FEMALE JUDGES AWAY FROM MENS BOXING!!
THAT WOMAN IS A DISGRACE TO THE HUMAN RACE!!!!
remember CJ Ross ? I always thought she must have been facing away from the ring to come up with the score she had in major fights ( Canelo/Mayweather … Pacquiao etc ) * at least they kicked her out of the “Club” .
How in the hell do you fight six rounds and only throw 10-15 punches!!! He either threw this fight for the +400 or he’s the biggest overrated professional fighter ever.
Jake: u can be the best in the world, but eventually someone has ur nbr. Doesnt mean u threw the fight, jus means u got outgunned. Loma is too proud to EVER throw a fight
he threw o punches in 1st round 2 in the second wtf
Don’t discredit Lopez with that slanted opinion. Loma had that fight because Lopez made him fight that fight. Nuff said.
Crusov: Agreed!!
he’s over-rated…ive been saying he’s a joke for the past 2 or 3 years!
He’s quite overrated, but only because he fights in the featherweight division which is stuck in the 90’s. Compared to the lightweights the gap in talent is just a joke. I always thought he should be ranked 4 or 5 PFP, he deserved it but never #1.
Julie Lederman needs to be brought out to pasture. She gave ONE round to Lomachenko?!!! Yeah, I agree Lopez won but Lomachenko definitely won 4-5 rounds.
Loma ‘definitely’ didn’t win even 1 round. You could have gifted the guy a couple of rounds, because he clearly was struggling all 12 rounds.
JC CHAVEZ where are you ?
And Lopez calls out Shakur Stevenson a 130pounder! Why not call out GtD, Kingry, Ramirez?
I didn’t know the rule ‘d been changed.
Never understood how loma was considered p4p number 1. Yes he’s definately a top 10 p4p fighter, but moderately overrated imo. I mean, a manny pacquiao or crawford would dominate him imo(talking purely skillwise). That ref was horrible btw, that time out at the end might well have saved Loma from going down. He was not looking good but got a break. I think Loma should go down to a lower weight class. Not everyone can be a Pacquiao and bulldoze through weightclasses. My score= 7 rounds to 5 for Teofimo. Loma just didn’t do anything the first half.
Lopez stopped Lomas lateral movement where he leans to fighters left side and punch them as their turning like he likes to do to smaller and slower fighters. Lopez had a left hook waiting for that move and made him look ordinary. It didn’t look like Loma had any power in his punches to hurt Lopez though.. it could be because he’s too small for that weight or those body punches Lopez was depositing early in the fight. But the dude was ready.. he was focused. He controlled Loma for most of the fight. I didn’t like how he was easy to hit in the later rounds but I guess those body punches insured that he wasn’t going to pay too much for that later on. The right guy won.. he was more intelligent than I thought he was going to be by defusing Lomas strengths and anticipating his next moves. He had something for everything.. good job.
Its so good to see a young bull step up and fight the top fighter in his class and win. Not like some dudes who suppose to be untouchable and fighting old men and unknowns.
Julie Lederman should never judge another fight.
I had it 115-113, Loma. I might could see a draw. But no less than a draw.
You must be related to Julie letterman
Which round of 1-6 did you give your buddy? Rd 2? Cant win a round throwing 2 punches. Clearly lost all 6 of 1-6. Easily lost 7 as well, (I’ve watched it four times). Also lost 12 badly.
That’s 4 rounds max for Loma.
He’s a more skilled “Boxer” than Teo. He’s just not bigger, & certainly feared being knocked down all night long.
Homer comments don’t change facts.
Unbelievable fight, the king went down fighting, but where he was the first 6 rounds? A rematch won’t happen, at least Lomachenko wants to move up to 140, which obviously could be wrong. Inactivity and age might have played a big role against Lomachenko.
Great fight that went beyond our expectations. Congratulations to both men for this amazing fight.
Lopez at 140 has better competition and Lomachenko should rest and consider the 130.
Lopez 140 power punches Loma 70 hahahaha Loma is overrated fighter all the time right scooby dooo where are you !!!hahaha
Love Lomachenko but he fought scared! Embarrassing really!
Loma should have pressured Lopez from the beginning. It was a winning strategy. Anyone who thinks Lopez can compete with the big punchers at Jr Welterweight is nuts. Lopez with was hit with a lot of clean shots tonight…if only Loma could punch.
Michael i take it that you’ve never boxed in your life? While watching a fight from the couch it could seem that loma threw away the fight, but that’s An insult to Teo’s ring IQ. Teo made loma fight his fight and made loma very hesitant. Fighting someone who fought like Teo is very hard/scary. He’s got KO power/good counters and the chance for hard retaliation when you decide to move in is very high. That’s why many boxing fights seem boring, it’s actually a chess game going on with a lot of fear/hesitance involved. Trust me, Loma didn’t lose on purpose. He Just knew Teo was too dangerous. Another example of this kind of hesitance is Pacman vs Marquez or Mayweather. If you’re too reckless you can get yourself killed or get embarrassed in front of everyone. These guys are pro for a reason.
I picked Loma because I had unanswered questions about Lopez’s chin, 12 round endurance and mental toughness during adversity. Lopez answered all my questions with a solid, versatile performance.
Lopez’s jabs and body punching kept Loma at distance. Lopez’s uppercuts were also beautiful to see, whether it landed or not. Loma was surprised/hesitant of Lopez’s solid hand speed, turning movements and jabs. Let’s hope Lopez’s cut heals properly.
Now, I wonder if Loma will ask for a rematch, return to 130 or even retire. I look forward to hearing what Loma has to say regarding his next move. Loma may later conclude he shook off his ring rust for a rematch request against Lopez. Lopez has to first take care of his eye.
As for Lopez, will he look for another big fight at 135 or go to 140. By the way, Lopez will bring his punch and hand speed to 140.
Lopez won that fight, but the scores were too lopsided. Teofimo looks to be the real deal, someone who can easily move up and take another belt or two. Loma started fighting way too late to win. I thought the fight was a draw, as Andre Ward said, but Loma definitely did not win. Would like to see a rematch.
López was very impressive, I want to see López vs Mikey Garcia, that would be a hell of a fight! Or he can take on the next pvp fighter in Crawford. Look forward to seeing more of his fights and respect the fact he wants the best of the best.
Not sure how anyone can score that fight so wide. I watched it with the sound off and lopez won 5 rds out of first 6, then loma won 5 out of last 6. Ward was dead on with draw. You could tell teo was gassed and holding on in the 11th as loma was going for the ko. Teo recovered nicely on the 12th. I wouldn’t have complained one round either way. But 6 rd and 10 difference. They should lose their licenses
It just looked like bad strategy to me. I believe Lomas team thought Lopez would be more aggressive during those first 5 rounds and burn himself out – but he didnt – he just picked enough shots to win the first 5 rounds and was still punching hard in the 12th.
I had the fight a draw or a 1 point win either way. When judges have a fight like this one by such a wide margin it really turns you off, both men performed very well. I hope these two will fight again down the road, but I would not be surprised if Loma decides to go to 130, because at 135 everyone is really much bigger than him.I actually thought Loma would stop him but Lopez showed his stones in that 12th round.
I am a Loma fan but he was clearly outclassed throughout, with the exception of the 11th round. The ESPN hype masters calling it a close bout insulted anyone’s intelligence. There would certainly no demand for a rematch and PPV is completely out of the question. Hopefully, ESPN provided No-Doze to spectators for the first 7 rounds.
It was closer than the judges had it, but nevertheless I had Teofimo Lopez winning. I don’t think Loma would be interested in a rematch. When he pressed to get shots in he was getting hit harder. So, this is why in the first half he was too cautious. A second fight, Lopez ko’s Loma. Loma was a great champ. I think he’s got nothing to prove. He’s one of the best.
Loma going to school Lopes ,Loma going to huble Lopes hahahhaa Loma fans where are Crayin hahaha
I don’t know how Dre came up with a draw. I gave Loma rds 2,8 &11. 9rds to 3 ( 117-111).
The look on Loma face losing all those belts, PAINFUL!
Loma is an idiot. He gave it away. Didnt do SQUAT in first 6 rds, then when he finally got good shots in and rattles looez, he lets him off the hook? What happened to nonstop punching Loma? He gave way too much respect to lopez. Congrats to Lopez tho! Hopefully he will learn better sportsmanship in the future…
Agree that that is what happened. However, I think tthis goes to show not that Loma was an idiot, but that Lopez was that much of a threat.
Lopez 115-113 …7- rds to 5 rds Lopez
I thought that was a good, and very close fight. Definitely a 115 to 113 type fight. Maybe 116 to 112 if you didn’t give any of those early rounds to Lomachenko. He really came on in the second half though and I thought he had clawed his way back. 119 to 110 is a huge slap in the face and really sours a good match. Loma did some excellent work in the last half. He just didn’t do anything in the first six rounds so there was a huge deficit to work out of.
Hmmm??? Scores were a little off?
I can go 115-113 Lopez. Early lopez, late Lomo… And a round 12 seal for Lomo.
Right man but the scores were way off.
That shit was boring.No action till the 7th and then in spurts. We need Mikey Garcia in the picture.
I love Mikey Garcia, but as opposed to his mismatch with Spence, I found this fight very interesting . [sorry]
only the great Roy Jones Jr. was able to win a round without throwing a punch ( against Vinny Pazienza ) . You can call round one a feeling out round, but letting half the fight go before showing any real offense was a huge mistake on the part of Lomachenko .
I’m a great fan of Lomachenko and attribute this loss to his ring rust. He’s been out of the ring a year and gave away too many of the early rounds. I thought the fight was closer than the scorecards indicated. Lopez won the fight, but I’m not impressed with him, and don’t expect much else from him.
About the commentary, I wish they would tell Bradley to STFU. It was difficult to watch the fight and listen to his rambling. Ward much more professional without showing the type of bias that Bradley showed.
If you’re agreeing that he beat Loma who everybody praises how does he not impress you???
Female judges score card was way way off! Not sure she was even watching the same fight, or maybe it’s because she’s also originally from Brooklyn. Fight was a draw, but Loma was under weight and it showed in their power differences.
Fuck what all you guys are saying……it was a fucking draw wether you likw it or not…..it was a draw
What everyone is missing is how loma, frame/physique wise, is much smaller and still had lopez in trouble late. Not that he stunned him or anything but that pressure was bothering Teo. There is no question who the better fighter is but the size of lopez played a big factor and the layoff that really showed on loma also helped lopez. Loma did also look tired at the end and I think he could have stopped lopez late if he had more in the tank because lopez looked worried at the end but dug deep in the 12th and showed the heart of a champion. Decent fight but damn I miss HBO commentary. Nothing else compares.
Please stop with the size excuse Loma said he was going to punish Teo for 12 rounds and that didn’t happen, lots of fighters face bigger fighters Canelo outweighed Floyd by more and Floyd picked him apart. Loma’s a great fighter just not as good as people give him credit for and I knew the size and age was going to come up if he lost.
i always said lomacheko was the most over hyped-over-rated fighter in the world! in another 4-5 years you won’t even hear his name anymore!
Lopez clearly won the fight. I had him winning 5 of the first 6 rounds and had a final score of 8-4 including an impressive 12th round. Lomachenko just gave away too many of the rounds in the first half of the fight, not because he was gathering data (as Tim Bradley said) but because he was wary of Lopez’s sharp and powerful counters. You assess your opponent for a round or two but not for half the fight. If gathering data doesn’t translate to throwing and landing punches, then it is meaningless.
Lomachenko came out fighting in the last half of the fight, but Lopez was still throwing uppercuts, body shots and sharp counters, even while Loma was landing. Loma was more active in the second half of the fight but he really didn’t dominate like we know he could. Lopez came out in the 12th and took charge, landing solid shots most of the round and punctuating the victory. It’s too bad that he got cut just seconds from the final bell.
The fight was a tactical one primarily because of the quickness and power of Lopez. Loma didn’t convince me that he belongs in the 135 lb division. He was just too small to deal with a power puncher like Lopez who also possessed excellent boxing skills. It takes a special fighter to keep Lomachenko at a distance and hesitant to throw punches. Lopez was that special fighter tonight.
There was a changing of the guard tonight, but Lopez clearly earned the decision and can now move up in weight to fight the top fighters in the 140 lb class. We’ll see if that power moves up with him to the higher weight classes.
I’m glad he won. He deserved it. How pathetic. You feel a guy out throwing nothing for 6 rounds and start to come on in the last 4. He should of gone for broke after 4 rounds. No way Lopez or that Kingry GQ dude beats Gervonte Davis though.
Exactly. You can’t win a fight losing the first 6 rounds decidedly. To score this fight for Lomachenko is actually inexcusable. He without a doubt lost every single one of the first 6 rounds. He was totally taken of his game and was thoroughly outboxed and outlanded.
119-109 was wide, but the reality is Lopez outlanded him in power shots every single round of the fight.
Lopez fought a great fight. Personally I scored it a draw. Not sure what fight the judges were watching.
credit to both guys for making the fight. Loma for putting his rep of £4£ on the line and Lopez his unbeaten record.
Lopez went against the tide in predicting Fury to beat Wilder in the 2nd fight and now he’s done it in the ring himself.
Just because loma was more active than he was in the first 6 rounds doesn’t mean he actually won those rounds when he was active. Generously give him 4 rounds and that’s probably because he looked better than he did in the first 6.lopez bodywork was outstanding and that constant uppercut threat even tho it never landed flush. Clear win here for Lopez! Very convincing!
Lopez only hit the body of Loma, thus, should not earn points while Loma always hit the face of Lopez . Loma should have win the contest.
Loma struggled to get involved until it was too late – we saw lots of chinks in the armour in his last fight. Everyone loses at some stage there’s always one guy with your number. 5/1 was crazy odds and I loaded up… you can’t win fights if you don’t throw punches. Lomachenko is on the downward trajectory now sad to say.
I would not call this defeat. I had Loma one or two rounds up on the scorecard. You are supposed to dominate the chmpion to take the title, and it was pretty even, but in the second half of the fight imho i think Loma boxed better and had way better selection of punches landed. I can’t agree with this decision. I give credit to Lopez, he is a very good boxer, but this was not enough to take the title in my opinion.
How do you possibly have Lomachenko up in a fight where he was outlanded in power shots every single round of the fight? This was a clear Lopez victory despite the bias of the commentators. I’ve gone through the ABC training and using that criteria, there is only one man you can have winning the fight.
I had this a pick em fight going in. He answered every question of him RESOUNDINGLY positive. His IQ and the way he took away Loma’s rhythm with his ability was masterful.
Also, this was not a close fight. People have a bias that makes them want to score for the favorite/the guy the picked and also have a bias to give a guy rounds simply when he does better than he did before even if he isn’t winning the round.
He lost every one of the first 6 or 7 rounds easily and outlanded him in power shots every single round of the fight. Horrible judging by the commentators.