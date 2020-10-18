

In a clash for the undisputed lightweight title, Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Vasyl Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in ”The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Lopez supplied almost all the offense in the first six rounds. Lomachenko got untracked over the second half of the fight. Lopez won the final round. Scores were 116-112, 119-109, 117-111.

“I had to dig deep, man. I’m thankful. I’m grateful. And each and every day, I take that in. I thank God first because I couldn’t do it without him,” said Lopez.

“I’m a fighter. I gotta dig in deep. I knew he was coming. I didn’t know if they had him up on the scorecards or not, and I love to fight. I can bang, too. I don’t care, man. I’ll take one to give one. That’s what a true champion does. I find a way to win.”

“You just gotta keep pressuring him, press the gas, stick the jab and don’t really give him that opportunity to set up. Every time he did want to throw, I had something ready for him.”

“Man take me to 140. Or I could fight the two-time email world champion Devin Haney if they want that!”