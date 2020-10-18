All three judges gave Teofimo Lopez the first seven rounds, putting Vasyl Lomachenko into a deep hole he couldn’t dig out of.
We had Lopez winning 115-114, giving Lopez rounds 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 12. We gave Loma rounds 2, 8, 9,10, 11. Round 7 was even. On our card, the fight was up for grabs entering round 12 where Lopez dug deeper to win it.
* rumor has it that Julie Lederman is still not aware the fight is over and is right now scoring round 32.
Lopez won, easy and was never in trouble. Loma was scared f Lopez power and kept on running. Lopez never let him get confortable. Yea Loma had some moments but they were far in between. Look at the compu box. Lopez landed twice more power shot and that 12 rd Lopez made Loma look silly…
I’ve actually gone through ABC judges training, and I’ve passed, and there was one CLEAR winner in this fight, and it’s Teofimo Lopez. He won the first 6 without question (probably the first 7). He outlanded him in power shots in every single round. I don’t think it was a 119-109 fight, but there was a clear winner.
Agreed, 119-109 is really a wide margin.
Lederman should be fired. Lomo got no credit for not getting hit the first several rounds. Go back look! Bradley followed his pre-fight narrative as how Lopez was going to win and created scenarios during fight telling us Lopez was pouring it on when he wasn’t and actually looked flustered often. Lomo waited too late! Lopez had great 12th rnd. Should have been draw!
Naaaa. Lopez won the fight. I had it 116 to 113. Matrix did not throw enough punches to win the fight. He didn’t want to risk getting knocked out.
I would give the fight to Lopez likely but the first half went to Lopez and the second half of the fight went to Loma. I think Lopez won the 12th round. With vasil being the champ, I would think Lopez would need to win decisively and one could argue either way. Having said that Julie Lederman having it 119-111 IS MORE OF THE EXPOSURE OF FIXES IN BOXING. Nobody would have saw if that far apart. She should not ever judge a fight again.
Don’t worry, the powers to be in boxing will keep Lederman on the payroll. LOL… Her name “Lederman” alone is a sure way to know she established herself in judging. I think maybe her cold medicine mixed with a few shots of ethanol got her confused scoring this fight…
119-109?? Anybody see photos of Julie Lederman using her cell phone during the fight?
That was a terrible score.
Yes, we complain and we have a right too, but Lederman is going no where. They know we will be faithful enough to keep watching boxing even when gifted and corrupted score cards are in existence.
Lomachenko just waited way to long to start competing. He’s always been a slow starter but he took slow starting to the extreme last night. SMH!!!
He knew that if he pressed the action, there would be big shots coming back. Even in the rounds he won, he was tagging Lopez but would get one coming back his way. That last round said everything i need to know. Lopez said to hell with this, and took the tittle for sure in that last round. If they fight like that the whole fight, Loma gets knocked out.
I found the score of Julie Lederman disgusting, lest full of bias. He did not even give Round 8 to Loma when it is clear that he dominated the round. Ms Julie should no be allowed to score anymore. It would appear that she already knew the winner beforehand.
Lederman’s scorecard was absurd. I hope there is a rematch clause. I’d like to see Lomachenko have a chance to prevail.
As soon as I heard Lederman was one of the judges I had a bad gut feeling and when I heard her score card I wanted to puke. Get this unscrupulous scum bag out of judging professional boxing. She should be able to score a fight from home and keep her bogus score cards in her own house she likely fills them out before the fight even begins anyway!
Yo Eric GTFOH with your bird brain ridiculous comments and put down the crack pipe you fool! Loma scared of Lopez? Looked to me like Lopez was starting to unravel a bit in the second half of the fight with Loma in hot pursuit. Stick to men’s figure skating.