All three judges gave Teofimo Lopez the first seven rounds, putting Vasyl Lomachenko into a deep hole he couldn’t dig out of.

We had Lopez winning 115-114, giving Lopez rounds 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 12. We gave Loma rounds 2, 8, 9,10, 11. Round 7 was even. On our card, the fight was up for grabs entering round 12 where Lopez dug deeper to win it.