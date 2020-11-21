Bandido Vargas KOs Gamez en tres rounds en México El Mexicano ex campeón mundial, Francisco “Bandido” Vargas (27-2-2, 19 KOs), ahora haciendo campaña como peso ligero, logró un triunfo por KO en el tercer asalto sobre el Venezolano, Otto Gámez (19-4, 14 KOs) el viernes por la noche en Ecatepec, México. Como suele ser el caso cuando Vargas pelea, hubo mucha acción emocionante en ambos sentidos. La pelea llegó a un final repentino en el tercer round cuando Vargas noqueó a Gámez con un uppercut de izquierda. El tiempo era 1:08. El ex campeón Tavoris Cloud regresa con triunfo por KO

