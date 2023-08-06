Polar Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox (WooSox), hosted its first boxing event at home plate under the stars on Saturday night. In the main event, local light heavyweight Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (21-1-3, 12 KOs) sent the fans home happy, pitching an 80-72 3x shutout against Oscar “Moustro” Riojas (28-17-3, 16 KOs).

In the co-featured event, heavyweight “Don’t Play” Sean Bey (8-0, 7 KOs) kept his undefeated record intact, albeit under controversial scoring against Quintin Sumpter (6-2, 4 KOs). In the fourth round, Sumpter lulled Bey in and caught him with a left-right combination that decked Bey for the first time in his pro career. Bey was penalized a point in the fifth round for pushing Sumpter. A cancer survivor, Bey had never fought more than two rounds and Sumpter was more than happy to take his opponent into deep water. When the decision was announced after eight rounds, Bey was awarded a majority decision, which drew a chorus of boos from the non-partisan fans.

Lightweight “King” Kevin Walsh (10-0, 4 KOs) improved to 10-0 with a hard fought six-round unanimous decision victory over Philip Davis (3-6-2, 0 KOs).