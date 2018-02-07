Arum vs. King: Hall of Fame rivalry resumes

Hall of Fame promoters Bob Arum and Don King will resume one of boxing’s fiercest rivalries when the fighters they respectively guide — top-rated contenders Jose Ramírez and Amir “Young Man” Imam — collide for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight world title. Ramirez vs. Imam will headline a St. Patrick’s Day world title extravaganza, Saturday, March 17, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. The Ramirez – Imam world championship event will be televised live and exclusively at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and ESPN Deportes and stream live on the ESPN App at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The fight between Ramirez and Imam will mark the first time Arum and King have battled each other promotionally on the same card since Miguel Cotto defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Welterweight world title on March 12, 2011, stopping former world champion Ricardo Mayorga in the 12th-round.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, February 8, at Noon EST. Tickets priced at $206, $156, $106, $81, $56 and $31, can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office and Ticketmaster.