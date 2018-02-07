February 7, 2018

Broadway Boxing Results

In a welterweight clash between undefeated crosstown rivals, Mikkel Lespierre (19-0-1, 8 KOs) edged Noel Murphy (12-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBC USNBC title at B.B. King Blues Club and Grill in Times Square, New York City. Murphy was deducted a point for a rabbit punch and it cost him a draw. Scores were 97-92, 95-94, 95-94.

Also, two promising and undefeated heavyweight prospects made their New York City and DBE debuts on Wednesday night. Oleksandr “Sasha” Teslenko (12-0, 10 KOs) stopped Keenan Hickman(6-3-1, 2 KOs) in two rounds and Stephan Shaw (10-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Joel Caudle (7-2-1, 5 KOs) over six 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

