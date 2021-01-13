By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has been negotiating to have WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) defend against IBF mandatory contender George Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) in Australia during May.
“We’ve been talking to the Aussies and we’re supposed to have a letter of intent from them by the end of this week,” said Arum to boxing writer Gareth Davies. “It would be in May sometime. We’re at the mercy of this coronavirus, but by May I think we’ll be okay. We’re looking at Melbourne. The plan is to do it in one of their big stadiums with 50,000 people. They’re doing events now at full capacity. The problem there is the quarantine for 14 days and they’ve prohibited foreigners from coming in at all to Australia until further notice.”
George Kambosos is an exciting fighter which will make this fight even more exciting whenever it takes place. Teo’s got this and hopefully by the end of the year, Teo fights one of the young guns like Garcia, Haney, Tank…
Agreed…Predictable ending this match up. Lopez all the way.
This Kambosos dude went through Hell and High water against Lee Selby, Teo obliterates him. Smart move by the Aussie and his team though, good payday for him.