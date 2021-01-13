By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has been negotiating to have WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) defend against IBF mandatory contender George Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) in Australia during May.

“We’ve been talking to the Aussies and we’re supposed to have a letter of intent from them by the end of this week,” said Arum to boxing writer Gareth Davies. “It would be in May sometime. We’re at the mercy of this coronavirus, but by May I think we’ll be okay. We’re looking at Melbourne. The plan is to do it in one of their big stadiums with 50,000 people. They’re doing events now at full capacity. The problem there is the quarantine for 14 days and they’ve prohibited foreigners from coming in at all to Australia until further notice.”