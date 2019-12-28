Featherweight Facundo “Topo” Arce (11-2-2, 5 KOs) destroyed 2016 Olympian Ignacio “Nacho” Perrín (6-3-1, 1 KO) in the first round to claim the vacant WBA Fedebol title in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Arce dropped Perrin and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. The bout was a rematch of a draw three months ago.

In the co-feature, junior welterweight Martin “El Principito” Coggi (37-9-3-1, 18 KOs) beat Sergio “El Ruso” Gil (19-14-2, 13 KOs) by six round majority decision. Scores were 57½-57½, 58-57, 59-54. Coggi dropped Gil in round four.

Heavyweight Leandro “La Bestia” Robutti (7-4, 5 KOs) knocked out Esteban “Ringo” Juarez (4-6, 3 KOs) in the first round.