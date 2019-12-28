WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continued their run of monthly events Friday night with their year end finale. The bantamweight main event saw local favorite and former world title challenger Kevyn Lara (25-2-1, 9 KOs) return with a unanimous decision win over countryman Jose Rios (15-6-1, 6 KOs). This was the first fight for Lara in nearly a year. Despite the layoff Lara looked very sharp throwing a high volume of mixed punches and got in some needed rounds.

Talented super flyweight prospect Winston Guerrero (9-0, 6 KOs) kayoed Harvy Calero (6-6-2, 1 KO) in the sixth and final round. A body shot landed by Guerrero saw Calero counted out by the referee who waved the bout off. This was the first time that Calero had been stopped as a professional. This was a rematch from this past April where Guerrero defeated Calero by majority decision.

Rounding out the card:

Marcio Soza (19-6-2, 1 KO) UD Roberto Corea (9-16-4, 1 KO) 6 rds featherweights

Kevin Trana (8-2-2, 5 KOs) TK0 3 Reynaldo Moreno (2-9, 1 KO) 6 rds super flyweights

Nolberto Casco TKO 1 (2-0, 2 KO) vs Josue Omier (1-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds middleweights

Emmanuel Davila (1-0, 1 KO) TKO 2 Lesther Rodriguez (0-1, 0 KOs) 4rds Junior middleweights

Reyneris Gutierrez(4-0, 1 KO) UD Saydin Garcia (2-2, 0 KOs) 4 rds light flyweights

Bryan Jimenez (1-0, 0 KOs) UD Wilton Rizo (1-2, 0 KOs) 4 rds super lightweights

The site of the event was the Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao, in Managua, Nicaragua and shown on the Nica Boxing facebook page.