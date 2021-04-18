Apochi vence a Nicholson en eliminatoria de la AMB En una eliminatoria del título mundial de la AMB entre pesos crucero invictos, el clasificado AMB # 6 Efetobor Apochi (11-0, 11 KOs) destruyó al clasificado AMB # 5 Deon Nicholson (14-1, 13 KOs) en tres rounds el sábado por la noche en el Auditorio Shrine y el Centro de Exposiciones de Los Angeles. Apochi se tambaleó y luego envió a la lona a Nicholson en el segundo round. Nicholson apenas logró salir bien del round. Apochi continuó golpeando a Nicholson en el ercer round, finalmente termino derribándolo nuevamente para acabar el combate. El tiempo era 1:12. Harrison-Perrella termina en empate en Los Angeles Andrade supera a Williams y retiene el título medio de la OMB

