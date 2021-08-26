Queensberry today held the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s ‘Night of Champions’ card at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, live on BT Sport 1. Internationally, the most interesting fight on the card is WBC #9, IBF #12, WBO #13 light heavyweight and former world light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Yarde (20-2, 19 KOs) against Alex Theran (23-5, 15 KOs) in a non-title ten rounder. Yarde, of course, gave then-WBO champ Sergey Kovalev all he could handle in August 2019. He is coming off a narrow split decision loss to WBO #1, IBF #4, WBC #6 Lyndon Arthur in December.

Anthony Yarde: “The biggest excitement for me is having fans back because they play such a part. It’s about entertaining so when you hear the crowd roaring it lifts you. We have made some tweaks but training has gone fantastic. I have always enjoyed a laugh and joke in training, but we know when it is time to be serious. I always enjoy the job. For me, the focus is Saturday because I have a decent opponent.”

Trainer Tunde Ajayi: “Anthony has always been dedicated to boxing and his work ethic has never changed. Having James Cook in the training team has added to everything. His experience has been invaluable. You can’t buy that. I’d be lying if I said the Arthur rematch wasn’t in our heads, but in terms of the training and preparation has been this weekend.”

In the featured fights, super featherweight Anthony Cacace (18-1, 7 KOs) defends his British crown against Lyon Woodstock (12-2, 5 KOs), and British and Commonwealth super lightweight champion Akeem Ennis-Brown (14-0, 1 KO) defends against Sam Maxwell (15-0, 11 KOs).