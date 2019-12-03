On fans loving him in Saudi Arabia:

“It’s not going to be first or my last timing fighting here. They will see a lot more of Andy Ruiz here in Saudi Arabia.”

On keeping the same hand speed:

“No, I didn’t want show off too much on what we’re working on. I wanted to give a little mix there. We’ve been training really heard, working on different stuff, so the speed, the pressure, the angles, everything we’ve been working on, hopefully December 7 we will get that victory.”

On what he has does differently this time around:

“The same thing, training, making some adjustments, but we got all the tools, all the same things, so we’re focused mentally and ready for December 7.”

On having a psychological advantage:

“I could but I don’t want to underestimate any fighter because I respect every fighter that comes into the ring. We all risk our lives here to provide for our loved ones, so I’m just excited for Saturday to have a really good fight.”

On confidence getting another KO:

“I’ll never predict a KO, but if it comes it comes, I’m just prepared to win and use all the tools I have and take advantage of being here.”

On being proud of bringing the belts to Saudi Arabia:

“I’m really proud. I’ve been working really hard my entire life to become the first Mexican Heavyweight Champion of the World. I came a long way, been through a lot of obstacles in my life. I just thank God, and I’m really excited to be here. Everybody please tune-in December 7 this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Get your app. Check out the channel on DAZN. Let’s do it baby, we’re going make history again!”