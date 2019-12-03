On fans loving him in Saudi Arabia:
“It’s not going to be first or my last timing fighting here. They will see a lot more of Andy Ruiz here in Saudi Arabia.”
On keeping the same hand speed:
“No, I didn’t want show off too much on what we’re working on. I wanted to give a little mix there. We’ve been training really heard, working on different stuff, so the speed, the pressure, the angles, everything we’ve been working on, hopefully December 7 we will get that victory.”
On what he has does differently this time around:
“The same thing, training, making some adjustments, but we got all the tools, all the same things, so we’re focused mentally and ready for December 7.”
On having a psychological advantage:
“I could but I don’t want to underestimate any fighter because I respect every fighter that comes into the ring. We all risk our lives here to provide for our loved ones, so I’m just excited for Saturday to have a really good fight.”
On confidence getting another KO:
“I’ll never predict a KO, but if it comes it comes, I’m just prepared to win and use all the tools I have and take advantage of being here.”
On being proud of bringing the belts to Saudi Arabia:
“I’m really proud. I’ve been working really hard my entire life to become the first Mexican Heavyweight Champion of the World. I came a long way, been through a lot of obstacles in my life. I just thank God, and I’m really excited to be here. Everybody please tune-in December 7 this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Get your app. Check out the channel on DAZN. Let’s do it baby, we’re going make history again!”
Remember Ruiz refusing to fight here. LOL.
Yep, but now he’s doing the customer engagement part of being the heavyweight champion.
Ruiz sounds confident and seems like a well grounded guy.
Going to be a good fight!
It’ll be interesting to see if Ruiz’s speed and power will make AJ uncomfortable and if AJ has overcome the phycological shock of getting knocked out and made the necessary adjustments to deal with Ruiz’s skills.