By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

ESPN commentator and future Hall of Famer Andre Ward has offered legal support to Andrew Moloney after his fight against Joshua Franco was ruled a no-decision contest in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“Andre spoke to me immediately after the fight and said ‘they robbed you’,” Moloney said. “He told me he’d watched all the replays and that there was no head clash. Said the damage was caused by a punch. So he said to keep my chin up and that I’d get an opportunity.”

“Andre phoned up his lawyer and said ‘we need to help this guy out, what they’ve done to him is wrong.’ So we now have his lawyer on board helping our appeal. And I’m so grateful for that. Obviously with Andre being a fighter himself, he understands what this means to me. Understands how much I’ve sacrificed.”

As part of the appeal process, Moloney, manager Tony Tolj and twin brother Jason also visited Arum’s Top Rank offices on Monday to finalize their paperwork for the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“Bob has footage which clearly shows it was the punch that damaged the eye, not a head clash,” Moloney said. “So that gives me some confidence that we can get this overturned.

“And he is also really keen to get a third fight between myself and Franco held in Australia early next year which I’m also really excited about. We’ve heard over here that apparently my punch fractured Franco’s eye socket. So I’m ready to prove who the really champion is.”