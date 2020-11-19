By Hesiquio Balderas

William Zepeda (21-0, 19 KOs) is a Mexican lightweight prospect who has the whole package. He’s marketable, has punching power and technique, and he’s looking for a shot at the lightweight championship.

Zepeda takes on Roberto Ramirez (23-2-1, 16 KOs) tonight at Freddie Roach’s legendary Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles. The bout will be part of a new boxing series on NBCSN.

“I’m training very hard to fight Roberto Ramírez,” said Zepeda. “We will win this fight. Remember that fights between Mexicans are wars and that’s what we’re looking for.

“I’m looking to fight for the championship. If the opportunity comes I’ll take it. In the lightweight division all are killers. You have fighters like Gervonta Davis, Teofimo, Ryan Garcia, Haney, but I’m here to fight if the opportunity comes.

“If the opportunity doesn’t present itself, I’ll go down to 130 pounds. I have enough room to make 130 easy. I’ve been sparring with Alacrán Berchelt and I’ve learned a lot. I’m ready for both divisions. I trust Oscar De La Hoya and a Golden Boy to guide my career.”