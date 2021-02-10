A purse bid for the WBO mandatory middleweight championship contest between Demetrius Andrade and Liam Williams is scheduled for today at 4PM UK time at the British Boxing Board of Control Headquarters in Cardiff, Wales. The minimum bid is $200,000. If the bout lands in the U.S., the split is 75/25 for champion Andrade. If the bout lands in the U.K., the split is 80/20 for Andrade. Andrade is promoted by Eddie Hearn, Williams is promoted by Frank Warren.