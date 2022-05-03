Queensberry Promotions has officially postponed the May 21 clash between Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker:

Queensberry Promotions have today been informed that Demetrius Andrade has sustained a shoulder injury which has forced him to withdraw from his scheduled interim WBO world super middleweight title tight with Zach Parker at Pride Park, Derby on May 21.

It is with great regret that the decision has been made to postpone the event until the extent of the injury is fully established. A further update will he released in the coming days with a revised fight date and information for ticket buyers.