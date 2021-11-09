El campeón de peso mediano de la OMB, Demetrius Andrade, tuvo un día de prensa previo a su choque por el título el 19 de noviembre contra Jason Quigley. Los dos encabezarán un espectáculo de Matchroom Boxing en el SNHU Arena en Manchester, New Hampshire.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.