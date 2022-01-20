Andrade-Alimkhanuly purse bid postponed The current COVID-19 situation in Puerto Rico has forced the purse bid for WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade’s mandatory defense against Janibek Alimkhanuly to be rescheduled once again. It will now be held Friday, January 28th at 11:00 am at the WBO main offices in San Juan. Russell-Magsayo Final Press Conference Exclusive Interview: Mario "El Azteca" Barrios

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

