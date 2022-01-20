By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former 140lb WBA regular champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios as he prepares to face former welterweight champ Keith “One Time” Thurman in the main event on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Sat, Feb 5. Barrios discussed what he learned from his first loss against popular, multi-divisional champ Tank Davis and what a win against “One Time” would do for his career and much more in this exclusive interview.

