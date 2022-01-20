Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (8-1, 4 KOs) will cross the pond to battle Irish veteran Eric Donovan (14-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight battle February 26 at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Ramirez-Donovan highlights the undercard of the junior welterweight showdown between undisputed world champion Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor and undefeated WBO #1 contender Jack “El Gato” Catterall. The entire Taylor-Catterall card will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

“Ever since that shocking loss in his professional debut, Robeisy Ramirez has shown why he was one of the top fighters from the 2016 Rio Olympics,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Robeisy fought all over the world during his amateur career, and we are thrilled that he will be able to showcase his skills for the Scottish fans.”

In other undercard action on ESPN+:

Nick ‘The Glasgow Warrior’ Campbell (4-0, 4 KO’s) and Jay ‘The Ghost’ McFarlane (12-5, 5 KO’s) will collide for the vacant Scottish heavyweight title.

A pair of Top Rank-signed prospects, fFeatherweight Kurt Walker and junior middleweight Kieran Molloy, will make their respective professional debuts in six-rounders.

Top Rank-signed welterweight Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan (7-0, 5 KOs) returns to action in a six-rounder.

BOXXER Series junior welterweight winner Cori Gibbs (16-0, 3 KOs) will begin his new promotional deal in an eight-rounder.

Rising female star Ebonie Jones (1-0) has her second pro fight against Effy Kathopouli over six rounds at junior featherweight.

Cruiserweight Scott Forrest makes his pro debut in a six-round contest.