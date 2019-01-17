Jacobs pens three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN

It’s official. Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) will defend his WBC and WBA middleweight world titles in a 12-round unification fight against IBF middleweight champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) during Cinco de Mayo weekend. The champion-vs.-champion event will take place Saturday, May 4, and will be streamed exclusively live on DAZN. Additional details for the event, including venue and ticket information, will be announced shortly.

Canelo Alvarez: “I’m happy to announce my next fight during the festive weekend of Cinco de Mayo. I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me. I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I’ll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion. And what better way to watch it than on as tremendous a platform as DAZN.”

Daniel Jacobs: “This is the opportunity I have been waiting for. The opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring. I have always believed I can beat Canelo, and on May 4 live on DAZN, I will get my chance to play it out. It’s been nearly four years since Canelo has faced an American challenger. It’s going to be a huge event where I believe I will cement myself as the best middleweight in the division.”